As the 2024-25 NBA season draws near, the Atlanta Hawks have made a sneaky addition to their training camp roster. Just days after he was released from his two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, the Hawks have signed Daeqwon Plowden to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The main reason this signing is significant, even though Plowden may not earn a spot on the Hawks' 15-man roster, is because the Warriors never wanted to let him go.

With about a week until training camp, Golden State had all of their two-way roster spots filled, one of which was owned by Plowden. However, Warriors second-round pick Quintin Post had yet to sign his contract, and the team intended on signing him to a two-way contract. Plowden ended up being the odd man out in this equation in order to make room for Post, yet the Warriors still had intentions of bringing Plowden back to compete in training camp.

Those plans are no more, as the Hawks have swooped in to pick up Plowden, thus ending his short time with the Warriors.

Plowden has never played in a regular-season game in the NBA, but he has spent the last two seasons in the NBA G League. With the Osceola Magic last season, the 26-year-old averaged 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range.

Over the summer, Plowden participated in NBA Summer League with the Warriors, and he was a standout performer. In five total games in Las Vegas, he averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, displaying strong scoring skills on top of his athleticism. That is why the Warriors rewarded Plowden with their final two-way roster spot over the offseason.

It appears as if Plowden had been on the Hawks' radar leading up to training camp, as the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta's G League affiliates, acquired his rights from the Santa Cruz Warriors in a trade at the start of September. Since they own his G League rights, the Hawks can waive Plowden and have him play in the G League for the upcoming 2024-25 season with their organization.

Should Plowden spend at least 60 days with the Skyhawks, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $77.5K due to his deal with the Hawks.

The Warriors gambled by waiving Plowden despite not wanting to, and they ultimately paid the price with the Hawks scooping him up.