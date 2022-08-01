‘I hope y’all ready’: Trae Young fires warning shot at NBA after debut with Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks trio of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins made their unofficial debut on Sunday in The CrawsOver, and they surely didn’t disappoint.

In fact after a rather incredible showing, Young took to Twitter to warn the NBA that they better be ready for their own “Big 3.” He accompanied his post with a video of the three of them connecting for a monster Collins dunk.

Trae Young and Hawks fans have every reason to be excited after that CrawsOver performance. They combined for 103 points in the game, with Ice Trae scoring 37 points on top of 13 assists himself. Dejounte Murray led the scoring for them with 39 to go along with nine rebounds and seven dimes, while John Collins scored 27 and recorded 17 boards.

Of course it also came with plenty of highlight reel materials. Aside from the dunk above, fans saw Young nutmegging opponents before dishing a dime to Murray, as well as the new Hawks guard disrespecting his defender in the most savage way possible.

Of course the NBA is different and it’s unlikely the trio will be able to do everything they did at the CrawsOver come the regular season. However, Atlanta fans surely loved what they saw from their own Big 3.

The Hawks are in win-now mode after making the big trade for Murray, sending a plethora of picks to the San Antonio Spurs to make the deal possible. It’s championship-or-bust for Atlanta in the next few years, so hopes are high that they can produce the expected results.

Based on the early returns, the Hawks faithful can be optimistic about their chances.