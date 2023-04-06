A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

John Collins and the Atlanta Hawks are surging at just the right time for the upcoming Play-in tournament. Collins even sent a strong message across the NBA about how capable the Hawks are of taking care of business against any team that they will cross paths with.

“I really feel like we can beat anybody in this league,” John Collins said after Wednesday night’s 134-116 home win against the Washington Wizards. “We just gotta lock in and do our job.”

Although the Hawks are already out of contention for the six guaranteed playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, they have locked in a seat in the Play-in tournament. They can also still move up to the seventh in the standings depending on how they will fare in their last two games of the regular season along with how the other East teams will perform the rest of the way. The Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and the Chicago Bulls are set to play in the Play-in, while the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat are still fighting for the No. 6 seed.

John Collins scored 23 points with three rebounds in 26 minutes of action versus the Wizards. Atlanta, which is on a three-game win streak and has won four of its last five outings, is getting tremendous contributions from several players of late. Eight Hawks players have averaged at least 10 points over the last five Atlanta games, with Dejounte Murray leading the group in that stretch with 21.0 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.

The Hawks will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at home before ending their regular-season schedule at TD Garden versus the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Hawks are going to find out a lot about themselves during that tough two-game stretch versus legitimate NBA title contenders.