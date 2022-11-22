Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas

It’s been quite an adventure lately for the Atlanta Hawks. They have neither won nor lost consecutively over their last seven games. They had a chance of winning two in a row for the first time this month Monday night but they couldn’t get past the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing to Donovan Mitchell and company, 114-102.

Despite the loss, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan seems to like what he saw from John Collins, who finished the game with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the floor and also hit three 3-pointers on five attempts. McMillan even expressed his desire to see Collins launch more 3-pointers going forward for the Hawks to stretch the floor a little bit more (h/t Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com).

“John is capable of scoring, not just inside but outside. I think he is a good 3-point shooter. We can spread the floor with him, and I would like him to take more attempts.”

As a team, the Hawks are lagging behind most teams in the league in terms of outside-shot attempts. McMillan might very well have said that he hopes to see his entire team launch more 3-pointers. So far this season, Atlanta is 29th in the NBA with just 28.8 3-point attempts per game. When viewed from a per-100 possession filter, the Hawks rank last in the league with only 27.9.

Collins, who has his name in trade rumors lately, has actually integrated the 3-pointer more into his game this season than ever before, as evidenced by the fact that his 3-point attempt rate in the 2022-23 NBA season is over 30 percent. He has yet to finish a season with a 3-point attempt rate higher than 27.3 percent.