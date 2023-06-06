As the Atlanta Hawks scout myriad prospects up close and personal, firmly entrenched in their pre-draft process, Kentucky Wildcats point guard Cason Wallace has cancelled a pre-draft workout with the team that was set for Tuesday.

Interestingly, Atlanta holds the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Wallace is projected to be a lottery pick thanks to his two-way upside at 6-foot-4.

That said, with Wallace having a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Monday, one has to wonder if the Wizards feedback had anything to do with his decision to cancel his workout with the Hawks. The Wizards, who finished 35-47 last season, have the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Especially considering their need for a defensive presence in the backcourt and Wallace doing his best work on that end of the floor, averaging 2.0 steals per game for Kentucky last season.

If Wallace were to slide to the Hawks at No. 15, Atlanta would have a serious decision to make due to their longstanding need for a productive backup point guard. Wallace, who could learn a lot from defensive menace Dejounte Murray and playmaker Trae Young, would also provide insurance for a backcourt with a murky future.

Nonetheless, the Hawks continue to bring in interesting draft prospects, with decorated point guard Sincere Carry (Kent State) and 2023 All-ACC Tournament selection Armaan Franklin (Virginia) among the prospects that will replace Wallace in Atlanta's pre-draft workouts on Tuesday.

Carry and Franklin will be joined by Illinois State guard Seneca Knight, a late add-on to a list that already included Dayton forward Toumani Camara, Akron guard Xavier Castaneda and Sopron KC forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon.