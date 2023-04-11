There have been a lot of comparisons between Trae Young and Stephen Curry through the years. Admittedly, these two stars do have some things in common with regard to their respective games. John Collins, however, believes that his Atlanta Hawks teammate deserves more credit than just being a comparison point for the greatest shooter of all time.
As a matter of fact, Collins is adamant that there are a couple of things that Trae is much better at than Curry:
“A small, light-skinned guard that can shoot the deep threes. The NBA loves to compare,” Collins said laughing, via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.”
“Now, Trae has definitely pushed himself into his own category. I can definitely say for sure that he’s a way better playmaker than Steph and he’s a better isolation scorer, right? But obviously, there’s different things that he does better and Steph does better. I just feel like, at this point in the league, they do have similarities in the oohs and the ahhs when they hit a crazy 3, cross somebody up. I can say that they are similar (that way).
“But be that as it may, Trae Young is his own person and his own guy stepping into his own in the league. It’s great to be compared to a guy like that. (But) I feel like he wants to make his own name.”
As Collins said, Trae Young is a great player in his own right. However, more than a few Warriors fans out there will question his statement about Trae being a “way better” playmaker than Curry. So much so, that some members of Dub Nation might even consider this as shade-throwing on Collins’ part. There’s obviously a lot of bias from his end considering how he’s teammates with Trae Young.