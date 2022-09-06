Trae Young’s dad goes off in wild Twitter rant over comparisons

The Atlanta Hawks are poised for a big season in the heavily competitive Eastern Conference after acquiring Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young, forming one of the most dynamic backcourts in the entire NBA. But even without Murray, Trae has managed to do some impressive things in his NBA career so far. Ray Young, the father of the Hawks guard, is tired of people comparing his son to others in the league and went on a wild Twitter rant to express himself:

“Stop comparing my son to other guards in the NBA. At this point he’s ALL-NBA, 2 time All Star starter, 2 games from playing in the NBA Finals….There’s barely more than a handful of guards that have his resume! It’s levels to this.”

Stop comparing my son to other guards in the @NBA At this point he’s ALL-NBA, 2 time All Star starter, 2 games from playing in the NBA Finals….There’s barely more than a handful of guards that have his resume! It’s levels to this 🏀…💯 — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) September 5, 2022

He has a point. Trae Young has accomplished a lot already in just four years in the league, leading Atlanta to a surprising conference final and just two games away from the NBA Finals. He’s started in All-Star Games and became the ultimate villain in NYC, absolutely cooking the Knicks every time he visits Madison Square Garden.

The reality is that fans and critics will always compare players to one another. That’s simply just how it goes. Until Trae Young wins an MVP and a ring, there will be people discussing his greatness or lack thereof.

The Hawks have an opportunity to be a force in 2022-23 and the arrival of Murray should help Ice Trae thrive even more as a scorer and playmaker. Both guards can create but also finish at all three levels. Exciting times are ahead in Atlanta.