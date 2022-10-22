Trae Young, Dejounte Murray experiment resets NBA history in 2 games

It’s safe to say that the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt is off to a phenomenal start. On Wednesday, the duo combined for 43 points and 24 assists in an Atlanta Hawks win over the Houston Rockets.

They followed that up on Friday in another win over the Orlando Magic with a combined 45 points and 22 assists. According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, Young and Murray are the first duo in NBA history to average 20 points and 10 assists through the first two games of the season.

FROM ELIAS: Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first duo in NBA history to each average 20 points and 10 assists through the first 2 games of a season. https://t.co/MnloyEvfRp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2022

Dejounte Murray was traded to the Hawks in the off-season after playing the past five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He was a first-time All-Star last season after averaging 21.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. If he continues this level of play, it’s possible the Hawks have their starting backcourt in the All-Star game.

Trae Young has emerged as one of the elite point guards in the NBA and is a two-time All-Star. Last season, he had put up 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range. The Hawks were eliminated in five games in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat just a season after Young led them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks have started the season 2-0 and are looking to become one of the elite teams in the East. It’s safe to say that with the Young/Murray backcourt, they’re well on their way there.