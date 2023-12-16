Atlanta Hawks star recruiting the best soccer player to the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is making his recruiting pitch to get Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi to join him in the city of Atlanta. The face of the Hawks would love Messi to come play for the Atlanta United FC, per The Atlanta Hawks Fan Site.

“I think he should retire in Atlanta,” Young said with a smile.

Messi is having a great year both on and off the soccer field. Off the field, Messi's 2022 World Cup jerseys just sold for $7.8 million at a Sotheby's auction. On the field, he's found a home in Miami with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. The team did not have the best season in 2023, with 34 total points, but Messi did have some success getting in the rotation after joining the squad. He finished with 20 scoring attempts for Miami, playing in only six games. He started four and also tallied 372 minutes played.

Young seemed to be making a joke when he made those comments, but certainly the city of Atlanta would embrace Messi. Young surely would as well. The young guard is having another great year for the Hawks, averaging nearly 28 points a game. Young and Messi are both used to being the face of teams they play with. They would certainly be able to learn a lot from each other.

Messi may want to take Young's advice. Atlanta United ended up doing very well in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, with 51 points in the 2023 season. The Atlanta United finished 6th in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Messi is currently working out in the MLS offseason to prepare for future play.