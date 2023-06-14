Trae Young just gave his haters, Twitter trolls, and NBA fans fresh material to work with when the Atlanta Hawks star point guard tweeted “We Next!” after Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Hawks got eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but Trae Young clearly still has full belief that he and his team have what it takes to become NBA champions, not just years from now but as early as next season. That's a pretty bold take, but no one succeeds in the NBA without being confident. It also happens to be that confidence is almost always guaranteed to trigger folks on Twitter.

The Hawks have managed to reach the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, including in 2021 when they came just two wins away from barging into the NBA Finals. Since then, they struck out of the playoffs in the first round twice.

Nevertheless, Trae Young and the Hawks will look to build on their lukewarm 2022-23 campaign in which they went 41-41. With their first full season under Quin Snyder ahead of them, the Hawks should have more stability in the coming 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Unquestionably the most important player on the team, Trae Young hopes to see his game elevate even more while playing alongside a quality supporting cast. Speaking of which, the Hawks should have an intriguing summer ahead with some moves to be expected to shore up their roster.

Trae Young averaged 26.2, 3.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game in the 2022-23 NBA season.