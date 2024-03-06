Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young saw his name pop up in trade rumors around the NBA trade deadline last month.
After the Hawks star had surgery on an injured finger last week, but still found time to address the rumors that he may be on the move with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.
Said Young, when asked if he believed he would be with the Hawks next season, “Hopefully? Like when I was drafted here, I envisioned…I could have went to Kentucky, I could have went to Kansas, but I chose different and went to Oklahoma to try to win a championship. I wanted to go there and win in my hometown. Be different. They'd never won a championship in Atlanta. Me getting drafted there felt like a match made in heaven. Like this is something I want to do. I can defeat the odds here, too.
For me, my whole vision was to always be [with the Hawks] – like my whole goal is to win here. Win championships, bring people with me and build this, this championship here and dynasty here. But who knows? Like it's year six now and who knows? Like, for me, I want that.”
When Rooks clarified and asked if Young was saying that he wanted to be with the Hawks, Young responded, “Yeah, I mean, yeah, you've heard it from the source, like I wanna win but that's what you've heard too. Like, I just wanna win. So that's, that's in Atlanta. That's where I want to be, that's where I envision myself being. But that's, that's it. That's it.”
Young recently suffered a tear in his radial collateral ligament on the fifth finger of his left hand. This unfortunate incident happened after the Hawks lost to the Toronto Raptors. Since then, he was projected to miss at least four weeks. Not to mention, he might also have some difficulty when it comes to handling the ball because of the discomfort due to the procedure.