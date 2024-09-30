The NBA world suffered a tough loss as legend Dikembe Mutombo passed away at the age of 58 due to a battle with brain cancer. Reactions came pouring in from plenty of athletes, including Joel Embiid and others with media days taking place across the league. Another one was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

During Hawks media day, Young had a heartfelt reaction to Mutombo's passing.

“My condolences to the Mutombo family,” Young stated. “It's a heavy heart over here. I met him plenty of times. I know what he means not only the city and what he's done for the basketball fans here in Atlanta, but what he's done back home by building hospitals and all the people he's affected across the world. That's just as important as what he's done over here.”

“I just want to send condolences out to his family. We lost a legend today, for sure.”

After Mutombo's legendary NBA career, he began to shift his focus to building hospitals and helping with health care in his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. These efforts included building the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in 2007.

Mutombo even mentioned his cause for doing such things, per David K. Li of NBC Sports.

“My thing is about fighting the mortality rate so we can allow the people to live longer,” he said about the efforts back in 2016. “That has been my cause, my drive.”

Mutombo also created the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which aimed to help “health, education, and quality of life for the people” in Congo. Mutombo's NBA career included time with the Hawks from 1996 until 2001. He also was named to the All-Star team eight times, was Defensive Player of the Year four times, and has a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The NBA world lost a legend, and Young is one of many to share his feelings.