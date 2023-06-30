The New York Knicks and their fans have quite a few rivalries against certain players. Reggie Miller was a prominent figure that the city despised during the Patrick Ewing era. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is next in line to take up that mantle.

Fans of the Knicks hated Young so much during their heated playoff battles. It even came to a point where the Hawks star had been spat on in the garden. Trae Young finally addressed what he felt during that moment and what he planned to do moving forward in his interview for From The Point.

“Yeah, no, I mean, to be honest with you, I didn't know during the game. Obviously, if you watch it, you see it happen and it was a topic the next day on everything, but I didn't necessarily feel it during the game. I was just more focused on the game. But it was crazy. Like little things like that, it's just uncalled for,” Trae Young disclosed.

More than that, the Hawks star even experienced getting profanities thrown at his face during the game.

“Basketball can be competitive. You can yell whatever you want. I don't care to be honest. You can yell whatever towards me as long as it's not toward my family. I don't care what you say to me,” the Hawks star declared.

He also does not enjoy the villain role when playing teams but he does put the chants against him to good use.

“I use it as fuel. I was telling somebody the other day, I don't like being looked at as a villain or looked at as a certain person. Because if you meet me, we could be cool,” he said.

Will Knicks fans and Ice Trae ever be cool with one another?