A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Trae Young has scored 59 points in his last two games for the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, his hot streak is now in danger of coming to a screeching halt after the 24-year-old has popped up on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s Eastern Conference clash against the Indiana Pacers.

Trae Young injury status vs. Pacers

At the moment, Young is listed as questionable to play on Saturday due to a calf injury, per Hawks.com reporter Kevin Chouinard. Trae looked fine in Atlanta’s last game — a heartbreaking 125-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday — so it is unclear how and when Young sustained this injury.

The official diagnosis is a left calf contusion, which on paper, does not seem very concerning. However, it appears to be serious enough to put Trae Young’s status for the Pacers game at risk.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Also listed on the injury report for the Hawks are De’Andre Hunter (questionable – left knee contusion) and Jalen Johnson (out – hamstring, groin injuries).

As for Indiana, they are playing on Friday too, which means that Saturday’s game against Atlanta will be the second night of a back-to-back set for them. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play on Friday with a right ankle sprain, so he could also be unavailable on Saturday.

At the moment, the Hawks are eighth in the East with a 36-37 record. The Pacers aren’t far behind, though, as they sit just three games behind Atlanta at 11th. The Hawks are still fighting for positioning in the conference, while Indiana is just looking to fight their way to a spot in the Play-In tournament.