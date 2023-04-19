A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

After Tuesday night’s road loss to the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was not going to let himself get lured into answering a question with verbiage that might put him in hot water.

When asked by a reporter during the postgame press conference about his thoughts on the officiating, Trae Young jokingly replied “”You trying to get me fined?” before addressing the question. “It was good officiating, it was alright.”

Trae Young struggled with efficiency on offense again in Game 2. He shot just 9-for-22 from the field and only went 4-for-6 from the free-throw line for 24 points in 34 minutes of a 119-106 loss, Back in Game 1, Young collected only 16 points on a salty 5-for-18 shooting from the floor and just 5-for-7 from the foul line. While Game 2 was clearly an improvement in terms of the individual performance of Trae Young compared to the series opener, the results of both games were still the same — with the Celtics coming out on top in dominant fashion.

For what it’s worth, Trae Young and the Hawks only got eight total attempts from the free-throw line in Game 2. By the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the Hawks ranked 20th in the NBA with 22.6 free-throw attempts per game. Per Dunks and Threes, the Hawks are also just 26th in the league with a free-throw rate of 24.4 percent.

In any case, the Hawks have to find a solution sooner than later to their struggles on both ends of the floor, which they hope to have when they host Boston in Game 3 on Friday.