Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is perceived to be the future of the team's franchise.

Young, who is 24 years old, has helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals and three straight playoff appearances overall. He received his second All-Star selection and first All-NBA team honor (third-team) in 2022.

However, Young's jersey was displayed on clearance recently at a Nike store.

Does Nike know something we don’t? 👀 Trae Young jerseys are being sold on clearance at the Nike store 🤔 (via Jeremy O Walker/Hawks Nation FB Group) pic.twitter.com/DTHWNqHeWD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

There has not been any public displeasure voiced by Young with Atlanta. The Hawks have also not been reported to be interested in trading Young.

The point guard signed a five-year, $215,159,700 contract with the Hawks this past offseason. Atlanta is not seen to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, so that might be the only reason why the Hawks and/or Young could be looking elsewhere.

Young was selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft before he was traded to the Hawks in exchange for Luka Doncic. Doncic is clearly the better player but Young is by no means significantly worse.

Young this past season averaged a career-best 10.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game with 25.2 points in 73 games. He and the Hawks were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but Young carried the team and averaged 29.2 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.

Young had an incredible game-winner in Game 5 in Boston that helped extend the first-round series to six games.

Young and the Hawks will be coached in 2023-24 by former Utah Jazz coach Quinn Snyder. Atlanta lost forward John Collins via trade and added guards Patty Mills and Wesley Matthews to its team in free agency.