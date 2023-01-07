By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23.

The Hawks were out of sorts from the start, and they never had a chance against the Lakers as they found themselves trailing all game long–as much as 26 at one point in the contest. Young did drop 32 points, albeit on 2-of-8 shooting from the 3-point territory. They dropped to 18-21 on the season with the 130-14 loss to the Purple and Gold, barely hanging for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After witnessing the Hawks play poorly, Perkins couldn’t help but call out the team and call them the most disappointing team this year. After acquiring Dejounte Murray in the offseason, hopes were high they would content for the top seeds, but that hasn’t been the case at all.

Big Perk also shared his belief that McMillan’s exit is looming amid all their struggles.

“The Hawks has been the BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT this season!!! They are underachieving and I don’t see Nate McMillan making it pass the All-Star break. I’m just saying…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Kendrick Perkins’ disappointment is probably what several other Hawks fans are feeling right now. This is a team that reached the East finals just a couple of seasons ago, and they have only improved talent-wise since then. With that said, it’s certainly perplexing why they have been playing so bad.

The Hawks still have a chance to steer the ship in the right direction, but if they can’t, changes might come real soon.