Things got physical between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets late in their game, and it caused for double technical fouls on Trae Young and Dillon Brooks. After a dead ball, Young and Brooks got into a squirmish, which led Brooks to put his hands around Young's neck. Both players were called for a technical, but Young didn't seem to have done anything to warrant that call.

After the game, Young was asked if he was given an explanation for why he was issued a technical.

“I didn’t get an explanation, they told our coaches that I head-butted him,” Young said. “That’s just terrible. He’s 6’6, I walk to a spot, my head is going to be at his chin. He knew what he was doing. The refs tonight – I’m trying to save my money – I got plenty but I’m trying to save it. These refs are not worth my money, but we do need some new ones.”

It was a rough officiating game across the board in the game, and it was obvious that there was some frustration from both teams. In the end, the Hawks lost 100-96 as they're now on a six-game losing and have more things to worry about with Jalen Johnson out for the rest of the season.

Hawks staying optimistic despite sixth-straight loss

The Hawks have not been their best in the past six games, but it's been due to either injuries or inconsistencies on offense. Despite the rough stretch, Trae Young is staying positive and showing some optimism for the group.

“We’re on a losing streak and we have to figure out how to get back on the winning side,” Young said after their loss against the Rockets. “It’s frustrating; it’s definitely other factors that go into it, but whenever you’re fighting the way we’re fighting, we’re still giving ourselves a chance with everybody out there. It’s a good sign, but you obviously want to win more games than you lose. We’ll be alright, trust me.”

The day after the game, the Hawks received the news that Jalen Johnson will be out for the remainder of the season, which is a tough blow for him and the team. Johnson was a big part of what the Hawks did on both sides of the ball, and it'll be interesting to see if they plan on making any moves before the trade deadline or stay pat and work with what they have.