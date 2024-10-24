ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks came out with the victory in their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets 120-116, and it took a few bumps and bruises to win. In the fourth quarter with 8:07 remaining, Dyson Daniels stole the ball from Cam Thomas and as he was driving to the lane, Nic Claxton nearly clotheslined him. Daniels immediately got up and confronted Claxton which caused a small squirmish behind the goal.

On the Hawks' next defensive possession, De'Andre Hunter stole the ball, and while he was driving the lane, was fouled hard by Thomas. That led to Onyeka Okongwu confronting Thomas, which led to another squirmish on the court between both teams.

After the game, Trae Young was asked about the physicality of the game, and it didn't seem like it bothered him. In fact, it's something that he welcomes.

“I don’t mind the physicality. I feel like our team doesn’t either,” Young said. “We’re going to stick up for each other. This is a different type of team I’ve been a part of. Everybody is going to stick up for each other. It shows, and you can feel it.

“I think you saw tonight. Even [Onyeka] sticking up for [De'Andre]. [Onyeka] had no business being over there but went over there and checked them. It was good, that’s part of it. It’s been times teams did that to us and nobody said a word or did anything about it. It’s a good sign and a great start for us. People don’t like it, that’s on them. I love it.”

Okongwu received his first career tech for the play, but he mentioned after the game that it was worth it, especially for his teammate.

“Those are my guys. I didn't want to see somebody go down that hard. First Dyson, then two minutes later [De'Andre]. We just have to stand up for our teammates,” Okongwu said. “I didn't like my first career tech to be like that, it is what it is, Dre is worth it. I'll always have my brother's back.”

Hawks have each other's back in win vs. Nets

Despite the physicality of the game, the Hawks continued to fight and it helped them get the win.

“We said our peace, and then we moved on to the next play, and I think that really helped us tonight,” Young said. “It was at times we didn't get certain calls, and we played through the physicality. We kept playing, and then it ultimately turned in our favor. It was good the way we responded all game.”

Young finished the game with 30 points and 12 assists, and Onyeka Okongwu was right behind him with 28 points and eight rebounds. Okongwu was in the perfect position all night, finding spots behind the defense and getting easy putback layups off of the Hawks' misses. This was Okongwu's first game with most of the roster after missing most of the preseason as he recovered from a toe injury.

“I felt really good out there, and I'm just happy we got the win,” Okongwu said.

There are still some things the Hawks are looking to improve on, but it's just the first game of the season, and things will get better over time. For now, getting a win on opening night was a good start and something that they can build on as the season progresses.