Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges recently released his latest rap song entitled “Steph McGrady.” Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks was featured in the song (as part of the lyrics, and not as a featured artist, though), and the 22-year-old guard recently took to Twitter to shout out Bridges for the namedrop.

Young retweeted a clip of the rap song, and the Hawks star included a special message for Bridges:

.@MilesBridges Let em know how we pass that !! 👀🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DNeXZEbQXU — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 21, 2020

To be honest, the song is pretty dope. It’s not DAME D.O.L.L.A. level — not by a long stretch, in my personal opinion — but Bridges actually has something going on here. Clearly, Trae Young is a fan.

As for his basketball, Young didn’t exactly have an exceptional preseason for Atlanta. The Hawks went 2-2 in the preseason, and in Saturday’s finale against the Memphis Grizzlies, Young had a pretty forgettable outing. The 6-foot-1 point guard finished with just 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting (0-of-5 from three-point territory), four rebounds, two assists, and four steals before fouling out after 22 minutes of play.

There’s no need to fret for Hawks fans, though, as Young is expected to have a breakout campaign for 2020-21. He’s emerged as one of the most promising young point guards in the league today, and this season could be the year that he establishes himself as a bona fide superstar in the NBA — if he isn’t already.

It’s a promising year ahead for a new-look Hawks side, and with Young at the helm, Atlanta might just be one of the biggest surprises for the new season.