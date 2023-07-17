The Atlanta Hawks fired Nate McMillan in the middle of last season and brought in Quinn Snyder, and Hawks star Trae Young has high hopes for Snyder. Young hopes to win multiple championships with Snyder, claiming that he hopes he plays the role of Steph Curry while Snyder plays the role of Steve Kerr on the Draymond Green Show.

“Yeah, he got some money,” Trae Young said, via the Draymond Green Show. “But no, I definitely like but I think Quinn, hopefully Quinn for me is like my Steve Kerr. I hope Quinn is the guy that we win three, four championships with. That's my plan. I don't see it further. I'm not looking past Quinn.”

Young also talked about the notion that he is a “coach killer” and indicated that it does not weigh on him very much.

“Like, if something happens to Quinn tomorrow, if it happens, people are going to say it's me, but it's not,” Young said, via the Draymond Green Show.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Young wrapped up by saying that he has learned from each of his coaches, Loyd Pierce, Nate McMillan and now Snyder.

“I want Quinn to be the next Steve Kerr for me,” Young said, via the Draymond Green Show. “So I've used and learned everything from all my coaching coming up, including LP and Nate. And so with whatever anybody has to say, I know where my heart is or my head it. I got a lot of love and respect, and I've learned so much from both of those two. So I ain't got nothing but love for them. And hopefully Quinn is my Steve Kerr going forward 100%.”

The Hawks hope to contend for championships with Young, and the hope is that happens with Snyder at the helm.