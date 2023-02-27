Trae Young is unsurprisingly in a celebratory mood after the Atlanta Hawks beat the Brooklyn Nets at the buzzer on Sunday. And why wouldn’t he be? Not only did they win, but he also played hero in the game.

Young banked the buzzer-beater to help the Hawks take down the Nets 129-127. With four seconds left on the clock, Ice Trae took matters into his own hands, attacking the basket and pulling off a fake before draining the game-winning jumper as time expired.

On Twitter, Young shared his delight, highlighting that they showed how to get back up even after squandering an 18-point lead early on.

We bound to fall against the odds, we get up & go crazy! GREATNESS❄️

WeMove pic.twitter.com/DhXROnADKy — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his postgame presser, Trae Young also shared his thinking before he hit the buzzer-beater for Atlanta. The 24-year-old sharpshooter emphasized that he had no hesitation taking the last shot since it’s what he wanted as the leader and go-to guy of the Hawks.

“I just wanted to make him jump and then try to get a floater up, and just shoot the last shot, too,” Young said, per team reporter Kevin Chouinard.

“I’ve been counting down those seconds since I was five years old, six years old. I was counting down every dribble and the seconds in my head, too, so that’s nothing new.”

Atlanta fans are certainly loving how Young is playing right now. It’s the second straight game he dropped exactly 34 points, and clearly, he has no plans of slowing down any time soon. That’s exactly what they need from their superstar as they attempt to make it to the playoffs once again.