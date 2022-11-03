Dejounte Murray has been having a phenomenal start to his Atlanta Hawks career and his latest exploit drew an animated response from teammate Trae Young on Twitter.

THATS WHY HE’S HERE‼️ @DejounteMurray

WeMove — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 3, 2022

Young was reacting to Murray’s career-night in a 112-99 win over the New York Knicks to improve the Hawks record to 5-3. Murray finished with 36 points, nine assists, six steals and five made three-point shots. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, he became the first Hawk to post at least 35 points and five steals since Dominique Wilkins accomplished that in 1991.

Dejounte Murray career high: 36 PTS

9 AST

6 STL

5 3P First Hawk with 35 points and 5 steals since Dominique Wilkins in 1991. pic.twitter.com/2e2hpS8BN0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Dejounte Murray had been putting up 20 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. Earlier this season, he and Trae Young became the only duo in NBA history to both average 20 points and ten assists through the first two games of the season.

Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Murray was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He was traded to the Hawks in the off-season as the Spurs entered rebuilding mode and a chance at the Victory Wembanyama sweepstakes. Following the win over the Knicks, Murray responded to Young’s proclamation on Twitter by saying he was going hard due to Young suffering an eye injury during the game.

They Tried To Take My KILLA Out So You Know What Type Of Time I Was On!!!! 💯 https://t.co/6v2esSei0f — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) November 3, 2022

So far, the Young and Murray backcourt has been off to a solid start. Young is averaging 29 points and 9.7 assists and whenever he’s not in the game, the Hawks have another ball-handler and shot creator to keep the offense flowing. If they keep this up, they could find themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season.