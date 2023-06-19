The NBA offseason is already underway, with Bradley Beal being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took to Twitter and chimed in on the early blockbuster move and the NBA offseason as a whole.

“That time of year again ..”👀👀” wrote Trae Young on Twitter.

The Hawks were part of the madness of the NBA offseason last year, when they acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade. The Hawks are trying to build a contender with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on the team. Atlanta was in the play-in tournament, and lost to the Boston Celtics in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The team hopes to take a step up in the team's first full season under head coach Quin Snyder.

The Bradley Beal trade between the Suns and Wizards was the first domino to fall. Another possible domino is with Damian Lillard. It is unknown whether or not he will ask out from the Portland Trail Blazers. If he does, the Miami Heat are rumored to be focusing on acquiring him.

The Trail Blazers reportedly want to keep him, and are also interested in acquiring Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans. It will be interesting if they can offer enough to make the Pelicans consider trading Zion Williamson.

There is still a lot of movement that will happen, and it seems like Young is grabbing his bag of popcorn like the rest of us.