Trae Young’s six-emoji response to Hawks not getting a Christmas game

The NBA’s slate of Christmas Day games for the 2022-23 season has been revealed. Among the notable omissions are Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Young was not pleased that the Hawks did not make the cut for the slate of Christmas games for this upcoming season. The Hawks star tweeted out six emojis to show that he was not happy. In a follow-up tweet, he made it clear that he isn’t too worried about it.

👎🗑😂😂😂😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 14, 2022

The Hawks got a Christmas Day game last season but it was not a contest worth remembering. Numerous players, including Young, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Onyeka Okongwu, were out due to health and safety protocols. The shorthanded squad lost 101-87 to the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Although the new look Hawks with Dejounte Murray would have been very fun to watch on Christmas, the NBA mostly features only the best playoff contenders. Those that aren’t are located in some of the very biggest markets. Atlanta falls in neither category, so they will get the day off when Santa Claus comes to town.

Excusing last year’s game, Atlanta has not played a Christmas game since 1989. They received done last year after making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals, so they will have to prove themselves again in order to land a Christmas game in the 2023-24 campaign.

Fortunately, the lack of a Christmas game shouldn’t dampen the excitement around Trae Young and the Hawks. Murray should give the team one of the best backcourts in the league and help them firmly become a playoff contender.