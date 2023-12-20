The Hawks take on the Rockets for an inter-conference showdown.

The Atlanta Hawks head out West to take on the Houston Rockets. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Hawks-Rockets prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks (11-15) are coming off a 130-124 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Trae Young scored a team-high 31 points and dished out 15 assists to fend off a career night from Cade Cunningham, who dropped 42 points. Five other Hawks had at least 14 or more points, with Saddiq Bey scoring 21 points and Dejounte Murray adding 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (13-11) suffered back-to-back losses this weekend to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks. In their 135-130 overtime loss to the Cavaliers, Fred VanVleet tallied a season-high 17 assists to go along with 27 points and four three-pointers. Alperen Sengun also had a strong all-around outing as he finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Rockets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +3 (-110)

Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)

Over: 234 (-112)

Under: 234 (-108)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are a paltry 6-20 against the spread this season. They've done better covering the spread on the road (5-9) than at home (1-10). Atlanta has also covered in three of their 10 games as away underdogs. On the over/under, Hawks games have gone past the over 17 of 25 times this season. On the road, they are split at 7-7.

Atlanta will look to string consecutive wins for the first time since they won back-to-back games on November 22 against the Brooklyn Nets and November 25 versus the Washington Wizards. The Hawks have gone 3-8 since, which included a stretch where they lost five in a row.

Atlanta should hang its hat on its offense. The team averages 122.7 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

Despite the Hawks' struggles this season, Trae Young has played at a superstar level so far. Young is averaging 28.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists so far and his 3.4 three-pointers per game is currently fourth in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray is also having a strong campaign with averages of 20.0 points, 4.4 boards, and 5.4 dimes. Trade rumors aside, Clint Capela continues to anchor the paint for this Hawks squad and is tallying a double-double of 11.7 points and 10.7 rebounds on a nightly basis.

Unfortunately, they could be without their top reserve, Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is making a strong case for Sixth Man of the Year. The Hawks have listed the Serbian guard as questionable with a right ankle injury. On the season, he is averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Hawks will also be without AJ Griffin due to personal reasons.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have gone 15-7-2 against the spread this season and are 10-1-1 at Toyota Center. As favorites at home, they have gone 5-0-1. On the over/under, Houston's games have eclipsed the point total in just nine of their 24 games, including just three of nine at home.

Houston is looking to snap a two-game slide after it won five straight wins, which included two quality wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. And they have a good chance of doing so, as the Rockets have been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season. Record-wise, they are 11-1 at Toyota Center this season.

Much of Houston's success has to do with its stellar defense. The Rockets rank No. 2 in defensive rating. They are the best team in defending the three, which should present a counter to Atlanta, who makes the 7th most three-pointers per game this season.

The big man tandem of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu should give Alperen Sengun some problems. While Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks should help slow down Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Unfortunately, the Rockets could be without two of their better perimeter defenders as Jae'Sean Tate and Amen Thompson are both listed as questionable due to illness.

Final Hawks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets should take the win and cover the 3.5-point spread. Houston has been nearly unbeatable at home this season and its against the spread (10-1-1 at home, 5-0-1 as home favorites) shows it should cover on Wednesday.

As for the over/under, I'd take the under. The Hawks may be the third-highest-scoring team in the league, but the Rockets' defense could keep them at bay.

Final Hawks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets: -3.5 (-108); Under: 234 (-108)