The Atlanta Hawks will face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Hawks-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hawks fell 114-113 to the Brooklyn Nets. Ultimately, it was a close game throughout. The Hawks led 110-109 with 35 seconds left but allowed Mikal Bridges to hit a shot. Then, Trae Young missed a pull-up jumper. But he redeemed himself when it was 112-110 and nailed a 3-point shot to give the Hawks the lead with 17 seconds left. Unfortunately, the Hawks could not stop Bridges from hitting the go-ahead and eventual game-winning shot with five seconds left to win the game.

Young finished with 30 points and nine assists. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey had 21 points and seven rebounds. De'Andre Hunter finished with 14 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points. Dejounte Murray added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Clint Capela added nine points and 12 rebounds. Overall, the Hawks shot 44.7 percent from the field, including 34.3 percent from the triples. They also blocked only four shots.

The 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 131-126. Initially, they trailed but rallied and then led in the third quarter. The Sixers held the Wizards off. Significantly, Joel Embiid led the way with 50 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points, while De'Anthony Melton had 19. Likewise, Kelly Oubre had 12 points. The Sixers shot 51.1 percent from the field but struggled from the triples, shooting 29.6 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they struggled on defense, allowing the Wizards to shoot 56.5 percent from the field. But the Sixers won the board battle 43-32 yet only managed two blocks.

The Sixers lead the all-time series 202-193. Recently, the Sixers defeated the Hawks 126-116 at the State Farm Arena on November 17, 2023. The Sixers have won four in a row in this series. Additionally, they are 8-2 over 10 games, including 4-1 over five games at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-76ers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +8 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: -8 (-112)

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBS Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TheHawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are average in shooting, ranking 16th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Hawks are exceptional at the charity stripe, ranking fifth in free-throw shooting. Likewise, they are 11th in rebounds. But the Hawks struggle to hold onto the basketball, as they rank just 19th in turnovers. Moreover, they struggle at the rim, ranking 24th in blocked shots.

Young is still their best player, averaging 27.2 points and 10.6 assists per game. However, he still has not fixed his shot, shooting 41.2 percent from the field, including 35.2 percent from the 3-point line. Murray averages 20 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.4 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the triples. Bogdanovic is solid, averaging 16 points per game. Furthermore, he is also shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Hunter has been a good contributor, averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Also, Bey is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they need to win the board battle.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers continue to thrive and are top-10 in almost every category. First, they are 10th in field-goal shooting percentage, including ninth from the 3-point line. The Sixers are also the best free-throw shooting team in the association. Meanwhile, they do well when they need to win the board battle, ranking ninth in rebounds. The Sixers handle the ball efficiently, ranking ninth in turnovers. Also, they are sixth in blocked shots.

Embiid is now the second-best scorer (behind Nikola Jokic) in the NBA, averaging 33.1 points per game. Also, he remains elite in other aspects, averaging 11.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Embiid also is shooting 51.1 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Embiid has great backup, as Maxey averages 26.9 points and 6.7 assists per game. Harris is a great third option, averaging 17.4 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Likewise, Oubre has played well, averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Melton has been solid, with 13.2 points per game. However, he must improve his shooting, as he has converted just 40.2 percent of his shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid, Maxey, and Harris continue to play well. Then, they need to dominate the boards again.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Sixers are hot right now, and the Hawks are middling in mediocrity. Consequently, that trend will continue.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -8 (-112)