The Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are 22-29 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Atlanta sits 10th in the Eastern Conference at the moment, so they do currently have a Play-In Tournament spot. Atlanta is 1-2 against the 76ers this season. Trae Young has averaged 25.0 points, and 12.0 assists in his two games played against Philadelphia. Dejounte Murray has played all three games, and he has scored 19.3 points per game. As a team, the Hawks have scored 123.0 points per game against the 76ers. Clint Capela will be out in this game. Dejounte Murray did not play Wednesday, so he is questionable for the game Friday.

The 76ers are 30-20 this season, but they are slowly dropping in the standings. Philadelphia has won just three of their last 10 games. Against the Hawks, Joel Embiid has averaged 35.0 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Tyrese Maxey has scored 28.0 points per game in his three games played against the Hawks this season. Against the Hawks, the 76ers are averaging 127.7 points per game. Unfortunately, the 76ers will be without Embiid.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-76ers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Philadelphia 76ers: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are one of the best-scoring teams in the NBA, and they have shown that against the 76ers this season. They are the third-highest-scoring team in the NBA, and they have scored 123.0 points per game against the 76ers. Their ability to put up big games is going to be the reason they cover this spread.

The Hawks are 19-7 when they score 120 points or more in a game this season. When 19 of the 22 wins come when scoring that much, that makes it a necessity. The 76ers allow 118.9 points per game without Embiid on the court, and they are 4-12 in those games. The Hawks should be able to have a great game in this one.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers struggle without Embiid, but this could be the game it turns around. The Hawks might score a lot, but they are brutal on the defensive end of the court. Their upbeat tempo gets the Hawks in trouble more times than not. Atlanta allows the most points per game in the NBA this season. The 76ers need to take advantage of this and keep up offensively.

Philadelphia has scored at least 125 points in each game against the Hawks this season. When the 76ers score 120+ points in a game, they are 21-4. When they put up 125+ points, the 76ers are 16-2. Philadelphia should be able to have a similar game in this one, even without Joel Embiid. As long as the 76ers continue to score against the Hawks, they will cover the spread.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring game. It is hard to beat the Hawks when they score that much. For this reason, I am going to take Hawks to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -4 (-110)