We've got a full slate of upcoming NBA action and we're set to bring you our prediction and pick for this next Eastern Conference tilt. The Atlanta Hawks (26-33) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (23-36) as the teams meet again in back-to-back games. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Nets prediction and pick.
The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and hold the 10-spot in the Eastern standings. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and continue to struggle putting together a long winning streak. They'll be looking for get-back as they dropped the last game against Brooklyn 97-124.
The Brooklyn Nets are fourth in the Atlantic Division and they're behind the Hawks in the 11-spot in the East. They're just 3-7 over their last 10 games, but they've been able to win big twice over the last three. They'll host the Hawks once again with a chance to close out their season series up 3-1.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Nets Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-108)
Moneyline: +114
Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-112)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 221.5 (-110)
Under: 221.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Since beating them in overtime back in November 2023, the Hawks haven't been able to beat the Nets in two games since then. During their last meeting, they trailed wire-to-wire and couldn't do much to answer Cam Thomas' career night shooting from three. For the fourth-highest scoring offense in the league, it was stunning to see them held under 100 through the loss. This should be a game in which they find their rhythm and adjust without Trae Young helping them in the scoring.
Dejounte Murray had a team-high in points, rebounds, and assists during the Hawks' last loss and he's going to need help this time around against this tough Brooklyn defense. They'll need to figure out additional ways of scoring without Young's 26 PPG, so look for players like Saddiq Bey and De'Andre Hunter to get more involved in the scoring. To cover this spread, they'll have to pick up the pace and get running in transition.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets have been owning this Hawks team all season and without Trae Young in for the Hawks, the Nets certainly have the deeper lineup and better defensive unit. They've seen great success scoring against Brooklyn and Cam Thomas had a season-high seven three-pointers during the game. He'll be ‘day-to-day' heading into this game and puts a big dent in their scoring if he's unavailable. With Ben Simmons also listed as ‘questionable' it'll be up to Mikal Bridges to have himself a day against the Hawks.
While the Nets don't rank highly in many league-wide statistics, they're actually one of the league's best teams in shooting corner three's this year. They should look to drive and penetrate the defense while kicking out to their shooters on the home rims. They don't have a great home record at just 14-17, but their last win over the Hawks should be enough of a confidence boost to lift them here.
Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick
The Atlanta Hawks will have to adjust to life without Trae Young for the next four weeks and if their last few games are any indication of what's to come, they're in for a bumpy road ahead of them. Dejounte Murray will have to step up as the hero for them and lead the scoring and facilitating efforts. They've struggled against the Nets inside the paint recently, so they'll need to find a groove shooting the ball if they want to be successful here.
The Nets are also dealing with their own injuries and we're still waiting to see if Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons will be available for this one. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Dennis Schroder to get extended minutes in their absences. It actually serves the Nets well as they're both willing defenders and can cause problems for Dejounte Murray along the perimeters.
If this game is anything like the first few meetings between these teams, we should be in for another close game. However, the Hawks seems a bit lost without Trae Young at the moment and it'll be interesting to see how they fill the massive gap in their scoring efficiency. For this game, we like the Brooklyn Nets to get it done on their home floor.
Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -2 (-112)