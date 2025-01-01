ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets aren't two teams familiar to each other, but that doesn't mean we won't get a thrilling game on New Year's Day. Both teams have 18 wins, with the Hawks sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Nuggets fifth in the West. The Nuggets have been dominating the meetings between the teams, including earlier this season when they won 141-111 as one-point underdogs. Nikola Jokic had an unbelievable game in that matchup, as the Hawks had no answer for him up front. He recorded 48 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Here are the Hawks-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Nuggets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks have won four consecutive games, three of which came as underdogs. In their last game, they blew out the Toronto Raptors and had double-digit wins against the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. This was a welcome return to their winning ways after they lost four of five games heading toward the holiday break. The schedule hasn't been easy for the Hawks, but they've persevered with a 6-4 record over their past ten games.

The Hawks hope Trae Young will be in the lineup for this game. Their offense, led by Young and his newfound playmaking, has built most of their success. The Hawks rank sixth in the league with 117.8 points per game and 12th with a 46.7% field goal rate. They are also third overall with 29.8 assists per game, while Young leads in assists per game.

Playing at home has been good for the Nuggets this season, but it hasn't been as profitable for bettors as you'd imagine. The Nuggets are just 5-6-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, while the Hawks are 7-3 against the spread as a road underdog.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets have a better record over their last ten games than the Hawks, albeit with a much easier schedule. The Nuggets have been favorites by more than six points in five of those ten games and have covered in four. Denver has a 7-3 record over their past ten.

The Hawks will have some injuries to worry about in this game, as Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic went on the injury report after their last game. Bogdanovic missed the previous game against the Toronto Raptors, but Young was in the lineup. Young has been on the injury report for a while now, and it's usually a question of whether he will play or sit to manage his Achilles injury.

Final Hawks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Hawks lost their first game against the Nuggets, and some key players were absent. Although the Nuggets and Jokic performed spectacularly, we don't feel comfortable laying the points. It took one of Jokic's best performances of the season to get that blowout victory. The Nuggets lack depth behind Jokic, which is heightened with Aaron Gordon out of the lineup. Take the Hawks to continue their success on the road and cover this game.

Final Hawks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Hawks +5.5 (-110)