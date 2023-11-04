Young rosters battle to see who's best. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

We're back with another prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we head out East for an exciting matchup between two young roasters. The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) as both teams try to establish themselves in their season series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 after winning their last three consecutive games. It was a slow start to the season as they saw two losses, but they've know taken down the Bucks, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies en route to leading their division. Out of the gate, the Hawks are looking to establish themselves as favorites over Miami and advance to the playoffs once again.

The New Orleans Pelicans are enjoying a great start to their season as they're coming in with back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. The return of Zion Williamson has done wonders for their scoring and they could be a lock for the playoffs if they can manage to stay healthy. They'll try to defend home court as small betting favorites in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pelicans Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -2 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Hawks have really woken up their last three games as they've won by a combined 40+ points throughout those contests. Dejounte Murray has taken the scoring reigns over the last two games leading the team in points and it's scary to see his development alongside Trae Young. They're a dangerous one-two punch at point guard and it's clear that teams are having a hard time defending them along the perimeters. Perhaps their most impressive performance came against the Milwaukee Bucks where they had eight players hit double-digit scoring totals and saw a balanced attack during the blowout win.

When they're playing as a team and scoring by committee, the Atlanta Hawks become a very hard team to stop once their defense catches up on the other end of the floor. They were able to cause 24 turnover against the Bucks and have a solid defensive base to work with against teams that like to work the ball inside. Expect the Hawks to take a similar approach in this one as they'll have the advantage on offense, but will need to find ways to contain the mid-range game of the Pelicans.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are a pleasant surprise this year and it's great to see Zion Williamson healthy and playing basketball. He's made an immediate impact and is putting in a meaningful 30 minutes per game. He's also averaging 21.5 points and managing 6.8 rebounds per game, so we're seeing him take a full role both in the offense and defense for his team. The were short-handed in their last game against the Pistons, but CJ McCollum continues to lift them each night with his scoring outbursts. They're a very resilient team and have shown ability to close games out down the stretch.

To win this game at home, the Pelicans should look to lean on their defense and play the perimeters tight against the Hawks. Their main scorers in Young, Murray, and Bogdonovic are all lethal shooters around the arc, so expect the Pelicans to spread the floor and try to close out the three-point shot. If the Hawks take a different approach, the Pelicans will be ready with Williamson and Valanciunas down low, but will need to avoid slipping into foul trouble at any point.

Final Hawks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This game is very close on the betting lines and we should see a very competitive contest given the similarities between both teams. With both the Hawks and Pelicans playing well right now, they're establishing themselves in their divisions and this should be a fun matchup for as many times as we see it.

The status of Brandon Ingram is still up in the air, but he should give the Pelicans the slight edge with his size and scoring ability if he's able to suit up. I expect this game to be very competitive as far as offense goes. The real difference will be whichever team decides to separate themselves with defense and plays with more heart. For our prediction, let's go with the over as I see this game possibly going into overtime.

Final Hawks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110)