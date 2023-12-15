The Hawks and Raptors meet for back-to-back games.

We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action as we turn our attention towards the Eastern Conference for the second game of this back-to-back series. The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will take on the Toronto Raptors (10-14) after Toronto won their meeting yesterday 135-128. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and sit seven games back of the leading Orlando Magic. They're currently riding a five-game losing streak that was extended by their loss to the Raptors last night. They'll be trying desperately to break this losing streak as they head to Toronto again as slight underdogs.

The Toronto Raptors are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division and they're having to contend in the NBA's toughest regional division this year. They, too, were riding a four-game losing streak before their win last night. The Raptors are now 7-6 when playing at home and they'll hope to continue their success with back-to-back wins over the Hawks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Raptors Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-110)

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Hawks actually played a decent game last night and scored over 120 points while having only seven turnovers on the game. Still, it wasn't enough to stop Toronto's hot shooting behind the arc and Pascal Siakam's 33-point night. They'll have another crack at this Raptors team tonight, but they'll have to shift their focus towards defense and not allow teams to outscore them in these high-scoring games. The Hawks have one of the better offenses in the league, but they've been losing games because their defense can't come up with stops on the other end of the floor. They struggle especially with long teams like the Raptors, so expect them to try and move the ball more this time around.

Trae Young continues to be an other-worldly scorer for the Hawks, but they need more production out of their bench if they want to stay competitive in games. They've been hit with the injury bug and they're dealing with a shortened roster as only eight players were available during their last game. Deandre Hunter is a big piece they need to return as he plays a pivotal role for them on defense. Look for Trae Young to continue his hot shooting while Clint Capela tries to become more of a presence in the defensive paint.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors had a string of close losses during their last four-game losing streak, but they bounced back in a big way with their win over the Hawks last game. Each of their five starters scored over 15 points and Pascal Siakam led their relentless scoring effort. Scottie Barnes has also been playing very well lately and last night he scooped up 10 rebounds in the win. The play a similar small-ball style to the Hawks, but the Raptors' wing players are much longer and have more of a physical presence on defense. If they can use their length to stifle the Hawks on offense, they should cruise to another win here.

During their last game, the Raptors had 15 turnovers while still getting the win behind their hot shooting. They can't expect their percentages to be so high each game, so they'll need to focus on the fundamentals and take care of the ball on their offensive possessions. This game could be another high-scoring affair, so it'll be important for the Raptors as the better defensive team to dig their heels in and cause turnovers for the Atlanta Hawks.

Final Hawks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

This should be an intriguing matchup after last night's game as the Hawks had the cleaner offensive performance while still losing. Toronto's offense was especially efficient during the win and they'll be hoping to replicate that same success tonight. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are the two x-factors for the Raptors as they enjoy great matchups against Atlanta's smaller lineup.

The Hawks should be in a solid position to bounce back with a win here, but the Raptors may be too confident after breaking their own losing streak with last night's win. They're a particularly bad matchup against Atlanta with their length on both ends of the floor and I expect that length to continue being an issue for the Hawks. For our prediction, let's roll with the Toronto Raptors to get the job done at home.

Final Hawks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -2 (-110)