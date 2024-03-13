The Atlanta Hawks come into this matchup winning three out of their last four games as they look to continue their winning ways as they push closer to a playoff birth when they head out west to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Atlanta (29-35) head to Portland to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Pelicans. The Hawks need to shake off any lingering fatigue from their recent hot streak and rediscover their offensive firepower on the road. The Blazers, led by Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant, always pose a threat even on the road. Trae Young needs to find his rhythm early, and Atlanta must contain Portland's perimeter shooting. This is a crucial game for the Hawks as they try to maintain their momentum in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
Portland (18-46) looks to turn their fortunes around after a recent slump, including a tough loss against the Celtics. Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant must provide consistent support to break down the Hawks' defense. The Blazers can't afford defensive lapses, as they'll face a hungry Hawks team with Trae Young eager to orchestrate their high-powered attack. This road game is a significant test for Portland as they try to halt the slide and regain momentum in the West.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Trail Blazers Odds
Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -120
Portland Trail Blazers: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Over: 218.5 (-110)
Under: 218.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets
Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT
TV: ROOT SPORTS, Bally Sports SE-AT, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
While the Portland Trail Blazers are a formidable opponent on any night, particularly at home, the Atlanta Hawks have several factors working in their favor as they prepare for Wednesday's road matchup. The Hawks could walk away with a hard-fought victory.
Trae Young is one of the NBA's premier point guards, with dynamic playmaking and a knack for hitting clutch shots. Anfernee Simons is a phenomenal scorer, but Young possesses the ability to break down even the most organized defenses and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.
Atlanta's backcourt boasts dangerous shooters in Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and AJ Griffin. Portland's perimeter defense has been inconsistent, and if the Hawks get hot from beyond the arc, they can build a substantial lead quickly. Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu give Atlanta a solid presence in the paint. While Deandre Ayton is a skilled center, the Hawks have the potential to exploit the Blazers' frontcourt depth and wear them down throughout the game.
The Hawks' defense often gets overshadowed by their offensive firepower, but they've made strides this season. With De'Andre Hunter leading the charge on the wing, the Hawks have the tools to disrupt Portland's rhythm force turnovers, and get back on track on the road in this Wednesday night matchup.
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Portland Trail Blazers may have hit a rough patch recently, but don't write them off on their home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. With firepower in the form of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant's ever-present threat, the Blazers are poised to make a statement and snap their losing streak.
Anfernee Simons has evolved into one of the league's most exciting young scorers. His ability to heat up in a hurry and knock down shots from anywhere makes him a nightmare matchup. The Hawks' guard defense will have their hands full trying to contain his explosiveness. erami Grant brings a crucial dose of toughness and versatility to the Blazers. He's a capable scorer inside and out, but his defensive tenacity will be vital in disrupting Trae Young's rhythm and limiting the Hawks' perimeter threats.
While Atlanta's offense is a force to be reckoned with, the Blazers' potential for a scoring explosion, combined with their ability to make defensive stops, gives them a significant edge on their home floor. Expect an electrifying performance as Simons and Grant look to ignite their team and secure a much-needed win.
Final Hawks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick
The Moda Center is a challenging environment, and Damian Lillard always has the potential to explode. However, if the Hawks can control the tempo, knock down outside shots, and utilize their depth and defensive intensity, they have a legitimate chance to cover the spread and win on the road as they continue their playoff push.
Final Hawks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -1.5 (-110), Over 218.5 (-110)