Per a statement by Alabama A&M, football player Medrick Burnett Jr. has died following his injury in the Magic City Classic in October, per a statement by the institution.

“Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett Jr.,” Alabama A&M athletic director Paul A. Bryant said in a statement Wednesday. “Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

He added, “While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.”

Burnett, who transferred from Grambling to Alabama A&M in the offseason, stayed in UAB hospital days after the injury he sustained. His family started a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses and housing for his family.

“He had several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain,” Burnett's sister, Dominece, wrote in a post on the page in early November. “He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life.”

The GoFundMe has raised $30,098 as of this writing, with Burnett's former coach Hue Jackson donating $1,000.

During the football program's senior day matchup against Southern University, Alabama A&M head football coach Connell Maynor paid tribute to Burnett. Maynor honored Burnett by wearing his jersey number 51. Per comments obtained by Nick P. Kuzma of Fox 54, Maynor spoke about Burnett.

“Senior day we was playing for the seniors and was playing Medrick. His parents [were] here and we want to try to get this W for him. At the end of the day we play a game, but his life is on the line and so that's on our hearts, that's on the players hearts. And unless you got, had somebody in that situation, you don't know what it does to a person. So we just got to keep praying and try to get ready for this week.”