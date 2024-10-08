University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff defensive back and senior Kaleb Knox has been released from the hospital following suffering a scary injury last Saturday. According to Knox’s coach, he suffered some neck pain but was responsive and had some feeling in the lower half of his body. He is now back with his family and recovering.

UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson released a statement regarding Knox and his injury.

“Kaleb and his family extends their heartfelt appreciation to our athletic training team, Alcorn’s medial team, and the University Medical Hospital (Jackson, Mississippi) for their responsiveness and care during this time,” he said in a statement.

“We are truly thankful for all of your prayers, texts, calls, and messages related to Kaleb’s well-being. The communication and coordination throughout this process between our medical team, (Alcorn State) Athletic Director E. DeWayne Robinson, his Senior Associate Athletic Director (SWA), and their team does not go unnoticed. Great job!”

Knox was injured during the game at Alcorn State in Lorman, Mississippi. After waiting for about fifteen minutes, he was transferred to a waiting ambulance and driven across the street to Alcorn’s practice field. He was later taken to Jackson for treatment via helicopter. His twin brother Kyle went with him to the hospital.

The game continued with Alcorn State in the red zone after Knox was removed off the field. Following Knox’s traumatic injury, it was difficult for the team to concentrate on the football game. But in that situation, Hampton said, his team relied on faith.

“Kaleb is an outstanding young man, and we know that’s an unfortunate situation, but we know our God’s gonna cover him,” Hampton said. “Our teammates know, Hey man, all we can do is, we can pray for him. We’ll be there for our brother. If he can’t get back out there on that field, then that’s where we need to pick up the slack to be able to play in his honor.”