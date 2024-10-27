Johnson C. Smith is arguably the best team in HBCU football and they continued to add to their historic season against in-conference rival Winston-Salem State University. WSSU, which has a storied football tradition, had been the winners of the previous 46 games that they’d hosted the Golden Bulls in Bowman Gray Stadium. But, a red-hot undefeated Johnson C. Smith team was able to secure a victory over the Rams 24-15. Before today, the last time Johnson C. Smith won against Winston-Salem State on the road was in 1975.

Johnson C. Smith won the game with a balance of an efficient offensive attack and a stifling defense that contained Winston-Salem State. The Golden Bulls held the Rams 155 offensive yards, including 39 rushing yards. Johnson C. Smith came into the game as the #1 rushing defense in the CIAA, only giving up 75.3 yards per game entering Saturday thanks to their stout defensive front. But, Winston-Salem State was also unable to find success in the air.

Rams quarterback Daylin Lee completed just 10 of 25 passes, showcasing the challenge of finding opportunities to generate offense on the Golden Bulls’ defense. Meanwhile, Johnson C. Smith quarterback Darius Ocean continued his stellar play at the helm of the offense. He finished the game throwing for 262 yards and one touchdown with one interception on 23/38 passing. The Johnson C. Smith run game also proved to be proficient as the team rushed for 150 yards and scored two touchdowns courtesy of Kamarr Edmonds (102 yards rushing) and Quavari Crouch.

Johnson C. Smith is off to one of the best starts in the history of the program and head coach Maurice Flowers has led in building a contender that could make some noise in the CIAA and possibly the NCAA Division II Playoffs if they continue their dominant season. The Golden Bulls host 2023 CIAA Championship finalist Fayetteville State on Saturday, November 2nd as they hope to continue their streak and remain ontop of HBCU football. The game will be streamed live on the CIAA Sports Network.