HBCU North Carolina Central University freshman Gemaeka Smith has hired an attorney in search of answers after being shot in the thigh during HBCU homecoming weekend. Smith’s attorney, Sho Watson, says that once they figure out who is responsible for the shooting, they will do what needs to be done to hold them accountable.

Following the football game against Morgan State University, Smith and her friends walked back to her dorm room. They decided to walk another friend from the George Street dorms to the Lawson Street dorms, where they were met with people standing out. According to Smith, the shooting started out of nowhere.

“They started shooting. I was trying to run, then I fell because I got hit,” she said. “It didn't really hit me or make me sad until I saw my mom when I got to the hospital.”

Smith’s mother, Latisha Hendricks, spoke on her daughter’s scary experience at the Durham, North Carolina based HBCU.

“It was very emotional. I was angry and was so scared,” said Hendricks. “She still has the bullet fragment in her left upper pelvis. We don't know what the future of that looks like.”

Smith was one of four people shot in two separate incidents that occurred on North Carolina Central’s campus during the HBCU's homecoming weekend. North Carolina Central released a statement on the incidents.

“NCCU remains one of the safest university campuses. Please refer to the statement we issued about the incidents during Homecoming. This matter remains part of an ongoing investigation, and we do not have further information to share. NCCU does not comment on specific adjustments to campus safety measures.”

Smith is currently healing at home and hopes to return to campus soon. She and her family has hired Atlanta-based personal injury lawyer Sho Watson but has not yet filed a lawsuit.

“When we figure out who is accountable, we will do what needs to be done to hold them accountable. This is about justice for Gemaeka,” said Watson. “Who can explain to Gemaeka and her mom what happened? Why did it happen? What's being done to make sure it doesn't happen again?”

There has been a string of shootings at HBCU this homecoming season. Shootings at Tuskegee University and Albany State University left two people dead and others injured. Sadly, 18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson lost his life saving others during the shooting at Tuskegee.