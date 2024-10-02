Former HBCU hoop star Joirdan Karl Nicholas signed with the Atlanta Hawks last week. The Texas Southern Star looks to continue his NBA career after spending his rookie season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. Nicholas joined the South Bay Lakers after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Nicholas served as the ultimate spark plug for the Lakers, averaging 8.2. points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19 minutes per game. Standing at 6'9, Nicholas is a lengthy, athletic forward who possesses the ability to play up and down the court in the modern NBA.

According to Hoop Rumors, Nicholas additionally appeared in 19 games for the Mexican club Zonkeys De Tijuana in 2023/24. There, he averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Nicholas gives the Hawks another versatile wing as they prepare for this year's training camp. The young forward looks to join Trae Young and 2024 number-one overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher.

Nicholas' NBA career is certainly headed in the right direction.

Prior to signing with the Hawks, Nicholas earned a spot on the Los Angles Lakers 2024 NBA Summer League Team.

Outside of his immediate friends and family, Nicholas has an entire community rooting for him back at Texas Southern. Prior to his NBA endeavors, the 6'9 highlight machine starred for the Tigers after transferring from Stephen F. Austin.

In 88 games with the Tigers, Nicholas averaged 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on 54 percent shooting from the field. He also earned All-SWAC second team honors in 2023, and helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive SWAC tournament championships from 2021 to 2023.

As showcased by the championships, the SWAC tournament was where Nicholas played some of his best basketball. In 2021, he averaged 18 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks through three games. His efforts earned him All-SWAC tournament team honors that year as the Tigers won the first of three consecutive championships.

Now, geared with a plethora of experience and knowledge, Nicholas is ready to take on a new challenge in Atlanta.