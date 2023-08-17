The 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic (HBCUNY) has unveiled its schedule of events. Regarded as “the world's largest HBCU Homecoming”, the five-day celebration features career fairs, college fairs, a Greek step show, tailgates, a Battle of the Bands, and more.

“We can’t wait to celebrate HBCU football and culture for a full week this Fall,” said HBCUNYC Classic President Albert Williams. “Bringing the game to the New York area allows us to expose youth in New York, New Jersey, and beyond to HBCUs and the bigger HBCU community. Our goal is to showcase the HBCU culture and life experience through a full week of events. We want fans, students, and alumni from all HBCUs to come out and participate.”

The weekend will culminate with the Week Three matchup between SIAC foes Albany State and Morehouse College. Both teams look to start their season strong with hopes of making it to the SIAC championship with a new divisional format introduced. The game will be broadcasted live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App on Saturday, September 16th at 3 PM EST. The full schedule of events is below.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

Mayor’s Kickoff Lunch – 12-2 p.m. ET

Mayor Eric Adams, Morehouse College President David A. Thomas and Albany State President Marion Ross Fedrick officially kick off the 2023 HBCU New York Classic at Sylvia’s in Harlem, NY. Please note, this event is invitation only.

NYC High School Education Day – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, as well as community college students are encouraged to attend

Morehouse College and Albany State University admissions office will be onsite at the Borough of Manhattan Community College

Attendees can learn more about the importance of furthering their education and explore and discover the exciting programs and experiences HBCUs have to offer

Click to register

This event is free and open to the public

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

NJ High School Education Day – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, as well as community college students are encouraged to attend

Morehouse College and Albany State University admissions office will be at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark

Attendees can learn more about the importance of furthering their education and explore and discover the exciting programs and experiences HBCUs have to offer

Click to register

This event is free and open to the public

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

“HBCU Inspired” + The Great Debate at the Apollo – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET (Doors open at 6 p.m. ET)

Marking the 35th anniversary of Spike Lee School Daze and A Different World, cast members will speak about the importance of HBCUs and how HBCUs inspired them

Cast members from “A Different World” and “School Daze” including Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne) and Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson) scheduled to attend

The Great Debate: Rutgers vs. Morehouse College on Affirmative Action

This is a separately ticketed event; go to HBCUNYClassic.com for more details

F RIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

Greek Step Show – 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET (Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Members of the Divine 9 are scheduled to perform at the New Jersey Institute of Technology

This is a separate ticketed event, to purchase tickets click here

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 (Game Day)

Yardfest-10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tailgate event in MetLife parking lot

Full-service tailgating tents available for purchase including tickets to the game, pre-game field access, pre-game press conference access, and food

HBCUs, Fraternities & Sororities, fans, students and alumni welcome to attend

Career Expo – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Career Fair including New York Jets, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, MetLife, and other companies from across the United States will be in attendance

Upcoming and recent graduates, career seekers, and career switchers who are desiring educational and/or career opportunities are encouraged to attend

This event is free and open to the public during Yardfest at MetLife Stadium on Lot F

Click here to register

Game Day – Kickoff at 3:00 p.m. (Doors open at 2pm)

Morehouse College vs. Albany State

Morehouse College vs. Albany State Presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports app

5th Quarter.

Official After Party Headlined by D.J. Envy – 10:00 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET