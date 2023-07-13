NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley is known for his bold basketball predictions and his huge sports bets. However, Barkley has gone outside his usual avenues and made a large financial donation to Bethune Cookman University.

Barkley has donated $1 million to the historically black college, and the money was gratefully received by Bethune-Cookman athletic director Reggie Theus. The money is being used to break ground on a new on-campus turf practice facility for Bethune-Cookman football.

Theus called the donation “generous and transformative” and he went on to say it was a “game changer.”

“Progress is needed everywhere on campus,” Theus said. “I came here to make a difference, and that’s what I intend to do. We have so many needs, but none more significant than the need to build sustainable partnerships. The list is long, and it’s getting longer. I’m seeking donors for a new track, basketball arena, locker rooms for our football team, and more.”

Theus pointed out that Bethune-Cookman is not the only HBCU that is in need of donations. The donation by a high-profile former athlete and public figure should help the schools attract future donations in the foreseeable future.

Charles Barkley played 16 years in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. He averaged 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds throughout his career. Barkley won the Most Valuable Player Award in 1992-93 and he is an 11-time All Star. He was also named to the NBA 75th anniversary team and also named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history.