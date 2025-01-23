Olympic gold medalist and Prairie View A&M University alumnus Fred Newhouse has sadly passed away at age 76. Newhouse won gold in the 400-meter relay at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Newhouse began running track and field at Prairie View A&M. While he was there, he became a three-time All-American and National Champion. After graduating from Prairie View A&M with a degree in electrical engineering, he went to the University of Washington to pursue a degree in international business. Newhouse was also the director of public affairs for Valero Energy and previously served as the assistant treasurer of the Prairie A&M Foundation.

Newhouse was recognized as one of the top sprinters during his time, most notably during the 400-meter dash. He was a part of the relay team that won gold during the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Additionally, he took home the silver medal during the individual 400-meter event. Before becoming a gold medal Olympian, Newhouse won both gold and silver medals during the Pan American Games in 1971. His medals were for the 4×400 meter relay and 400-meter dash. His individual time during the Olympics, 44.40 seconds, was the second fastest time during the 1970s.

After he stopped competing competitively, Newhouse was still heavily involved in track and field. In addition to officiating many high-profile events, he was the first Black referee to officiate the renowned Texas Relays in 2004. He was inducted into the Texas Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014 for his commitment to the sport.

Beyond his sporting accomplishments, Newhouse had a significant impact. He founded the Northwest Flyers Youth Track Club in Houston to give young athletes a place to practice their skills. In the track and field community, he was well-respected for his dedication to impartiality and honesty in officiating. He also received the 2017 Heliodoro and Patricia Rico Lifetime Achievement Award from USA Track and Field.