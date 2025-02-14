Authorities have recovered the body of Joycelyn Wilson, 49, an HBCU professor at Spelman College, who was found dead on Sunday morning near Lake Oconee's dam in east Georgia, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery follows a tragic boating incident that has left another individual, Gary Jones, 50, a local coach and educator, still missing.

Sheriff Howard Sills stated that Wilson’s body was located around 10 a.m. using sonar equipment after reports emerged of an unmanned boat circling the lake on Saturday. The boat was eventually found out of gas, prompting an immediate search.

Wilson, a senior instructor of mathematics at Spelman College, served the institution for nearly 20 years. Originally from Atlanta, she was a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, where she earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees. She later pursued an additional master’s degree at the University of Maryland. Before joining Spelman in 2007, Wilson taught at Howard University and American University, per her faculty profile.

Wilson was heavily involved in mentoring programs aimed at supporting women of color in science, technology, engineering, and math through initiatives like the Women in STEM program and the Spelman/Salem STEM mentoring program. According to the HBCU's website, Wilson had a profound impact by inspiring women of color to achieve success in mathematics and related fields.

Outside of academia, Wilson enjoyed puzzles, baseball, and adventurous activities, her faculty bio noted.

Spelman College issued a statement mourning the loss of Wilson.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of a highly respected member of the Spelman College community, Senior Instructor Joycelyn Wilson,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched.”

Also reported missing is Wilson's fiancé, Gary Jones, who was identified as a faculty member at Westminster Schools in Atlanta and the varsity coach for the girls’ and boys’ track and field teams. A close friend disclosed to local media that the pair were recently engaged after reconnecting years after attending Clark Atlanta University together.

The couple’s disappearance was first noted when their boat was seen circling aimlessly on Lake Oconee, a popular recreational site east of Atlanta. Search and rescue efforts for Jones remain ongoing.

The tragic incident has left both the Spelman and Westminster school communities grieving. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boating accident continues.