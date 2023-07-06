Historically Black Colleges and Universities often do not have the luxury to travel and compete against other football teams across the country. When they do, it is always a showdown where both teams show their will and competitive spirit in the sport. Fans may be able to see that HBCU matchup again as Southern football and Nicholls State football will face off in the coming years.

HBCU Nicholls State and Southern football will square off with one another in the 2024 and 2027 seasons. They are set to have a home-and-home series, per FBSchedules.

Baton Rouge will host the first meeting between the two in 2024. It will be a home game for Southern with the Colonels visiting. The game will take place on the fifth of October.

The next HBCU fixture happens three years after in the eighteenth of September. Nicholls are set to be the hosts this time around come 2027.

Both teams have not faced each other since 2002. Although, they have a bit of history behind them as the matchup has happened 19 times. Nicholls State football has dominated their Southland conference opponents with a 13-6 record against them.

Their last matchup was in 2002 which was five years after their 1997 game at Baton Rouge. The Colonels were the last to win their square-off with a 21-13 scoreline. The Southern Jaguars hope to be more competitive as they get more chances to equalize or even turn the matchup record in their favor.

Both teams will have ample time to prepare and form competitive rosters to win this marquee matchup. Which team are you betting your cash on come 2024 and 2027?