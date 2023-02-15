Super Bowl 57 is now over, but people are still buzzing about the performances they saw on the field in Glendale, including those not related to football. Also impressing those who tuned in to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was Justina Miles, whose live sign-language rendition of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, caught everyone’s attention.

During a news conference on Thursday, Justina Miles shared her feelings about the experience of a lifetime of performing in the Super Bowl.

“It’s not only for me to share this experience with the whole world, but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country, who’ve never really seen that before,” Justina Miles said (via Leah Asmelash of CNN). “And so they should feel inspired, and that’s the same way I feel. I feel like that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

Justina Miles also signed the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the action started in Super Bowl 57.

Miles is a nursing student at Bowie State University, a renowned HBCU institution. She is an athlete herself as well, having represented the United States in the 2021/22 Deaflympics in Brazil.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, 38-35, with Patrick Mahomes being named as Super Bowl MVP. Kansas City erased a 10-point halftime deficit by turning on the heat in the second half to come away with the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era.