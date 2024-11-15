Texas Southern student rapper Lil JSean has joined season two of the Netflix original series Rhythm+Flow, per a statement by the popular streamer. The Houston native made the announcement on his Instagram earlier this month. JSean is one of 33 new contestants this season.

This season, 33 contestants will compete for a grand prize of $250,000 and hip-hop’s newest star. The new season brings new judges. Latto, DJ Khaled, and Ludacris replace last season's judges Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper. Rapper Eminem will also make an appearance as a surprise guest judge this season. These judges will use their talent and experience in the music industry to nurture the next generation of up-and-coming talent.

In addition to the celebrity judges, the show will have several hip-hop special guests throughout the season. This season’s special guests include Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Remy Ma, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5’9”, and GloRilla. Along with DJ Holiday and DJ Moe Beats.

In an interview with Tudum, Rhythm+Flow co-executive producer Dionne Harmon shares her thoughts on what she hopes viewers get from the show.

“It truly is an art form that allows people to express themselves when they often don’t feel like they have another outlet. So I think it’s important that hip-hop has its own space in music competition shows too,” she said. “I also hope Rhythm + Flow shows people what it takes to be a rapper. It’s not just putting the beat on and just smoking a blunt, or whatnot. You do have to put time, energy, and effort into the craft—it's not easy to become a star. In the era of YouTube and TikTok, it can all look so easy. But to have that real staying power and to try to get to where these judges or guest judges have been takes a lot of work.”

HBCU alumni have been taking over shows on Netflix. Alcorn State University alum and Apple Fried Apple founder Darian ‘Dee' Holt starred in season seven of Netflix’s The Circle. Tennessee State University alumna Shaticka Robinson won season three of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown.

Season two of Rhythm+Flow is set to air November 20 on Netflix.