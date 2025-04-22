Shannon Sharpe has responded to a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in Nevada by on Sunday by releasing a video statement on his social media. Sharpe shared a video on his social media accounts Tuesday afternoon addressing the lawsuit. This followed the release of a recording, sent to TMZ Sports, in which Sharpe is allegedly heard threatening to choke the Jane Doe involved in the case.

Shannon Sharpe addressed the recent sexual assault allegations:pic.twitter.com/0f6Lay5nZ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“To my family, friends, supporters, and colleagues. I want to speak to you directly and from the heart. This is a shakedown. I'm gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn't right,” Sharpe said in the video. “ This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who targeted Jay-Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe that he's going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.”

He continued, “ That video should actually be 10 minutes or so. Hey, Tony. Instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don't have it. Or I would myself, you know what happened, and you're trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup…”

Sharpe also outlined that the accuser and Buzbee will be sued for defamation.

“Gabby and Tony Busby want $50 million. What they're getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I'm going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do.”

On Monday morning, Sharpe was hit with a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit, per a report by TMZ Sports. The 13-page lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada, alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that she and Sharpe started a relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims Sharpe relentlessly pursued her, repeatedly calling, texting, and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.” The relationship is described in the suit as abusive and controlling.

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, something without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge. The suit also alleges that Sharpe threatened to kill her after she attempted to share her location on her iPhone with her friends.

The lawsuit states that Jane Doe claims she was involved with Sharpe last October after the Club Shay-Shay host unintentionally recorded himself during a sexual encounter with an unidentified woman in September. She tried to end the relationship, but the lawsuit alleges that he relentlessly pursued her.

She alleges multiple instances of sexual assault in her lawsuit. According to Doe, the first incident occurred in October 2024 at her apartment, where she claims Sharpe forced himself on her while she was “crying and sobbing.” The second alleged incident took place a few weeks later, in January 2025. Doe states that Sharpe came to her home under the pretense of delivering a Christmas and birthday gift, but instead violently sexually assaulted her again.

Sharpe's legal counsel Lanny J. Davis, refuted the allegations in a statement and released the text messages of his encounters with Jane Doe, whom Davis identifies as Gabriella Zuniga.

“This lawsuit, filed by Gabriella Zuniga and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed,” the statement by Davis said in part. “Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of “rape” — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court.”