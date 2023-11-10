HBCU PASS has joined forces with Mic Larry Entertainment LLC, renowned as the "Voice of Rucker Park," to introduce "HBCUPASS LIVE".

HBCU PASS has joined forces with Mic Larry Entertainment LLC, renowned as the “Voice of Rucker Park,” to introduce “HBCU PASS LIVE”. Per a press release obtained by HBCU Pulse, the show will feature NYC streetball-style play-by-play commentary and aims to breathe new life into HBCU basketball games while engaging fans like never before.

HBCUPASS, powered by Fresh Media Group, is a community platform dedicated to uniting people, pushing HBCU culture forward in a positive light, and celebrating the excellence and achievements of HBCUs.

Mic Larry Entertainment LLC (Mic Larry), known as the Voice of Rucker Park, is a passionate sports commentator celebrated for his energetic and insightful sports analysis. With a deep love for HBCUs and a vibrant on-air presence, Mic Larry Entertainment LLC brings a fresh perspective to the world of HBCU basketball. Mic Larry Entertainment LLC has previously worked as an MC for ESPN, NYC events, TBT, Elite 24, and more.

HBCUPASS LIVE will exclusively spotlight the Norfolk State University Men's Basketball Program in its debut season. Through various social media platforms, fans will have the privilege of following the game, enjoying exclusive interviews, and actively participating by calling in and becoming part of the conversation.

“We're taking HBCU basketball to a whole new level. Mic Larry's energy and passion for the game are infectious, and together, we're going to create an unforgettable basketball experience for fans,” Melvin Brown Jr., Founder & Creative Director of HBCU PASS LIVE said in the statement.

The show will be hosted by Mic Larry, who is celebrated for his electrifying live play-by-play commentary, delivering the thrill and excitement of every dunk, three-pointer, and game-changing moment in HBCU basketball games. Fans can tune in exclusively to Twitter/X to join the conversation, get insights, share their thoughts in real-time, and connect with fellow HBCU enthusiasts.

Mic Larry said of the show, “I'm thrilled to be a part of HBCUPASS Live and to bring the excitement of NYC streetball-style commentary to HBCU basketball. Get ready for a season like no other!”

HBCUPASS LIVE, with Mic Larry, will debut coinciding with the Norfolk State vs. Hampton rivalry basketball game on November 13.