HBO and Max exec Casey Bloys threw shade at the MCU and their Disney+ series.

Speaking during HBO and Max's showcase event (via Deadline), Bloys discussed the difference between what the DCU and MCU are doing with their series. “I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again,” Bloys said. “I would say Peacemaker is a very different show tonally than The Penguin. So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling and I think that helps.”

He then shifted his focus to the MCU. “Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to.”

Perhaps the HBO exec has a point. Since Disney+ began making MCU series, they have been churning them out. WandaVision kicked off the MCU's Disney+ slate in January 2021. They have since made eight different shows. Loki Season 2 is currently airing weekly, and the second season of What If? is set to premiere at some point.

Echo is the next upcoming MCU Disney+ series. It will premiere all 10 episodes on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.

HBO, meanwhile, just announced a bevy of delays to their shows. Shows like The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Penguin have all gotten disappointing updates.