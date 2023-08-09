A new series from HBO titled The Franchise will satirize the current franchise craze such as Marvel and DC. Former Succession writer Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and Sam Mendes (1917) joining forces to collaborate on the show.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about the series. The Franchise will be a half-hour comedy series about the behind-the-scenes workings of making a superhero franchise. Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet) stars alongside Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl.

Per THR, the official description of the upcoming HBO show reads: “The crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every fuck-up has an origin story.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today,” executive vp of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt told THR. “Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more.”

THR noted that the pilot of The Franchise was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike beginning last month. However, filming will not start until after both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have ended.

Sam Mendes directed the pilot for HBO, while Jon Brown wrote it.