At 38 years old, Atlanta Braves veteran pitcher Charlie Morton can still churn out gems on the mound. There’s little to argue about that, especially after his scintillating performance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, albeit in a 5-4 loss in this matchup’s three-game series finale. Morton was dealing serious stuff in that contest, as he exited the game after six innings with 11 strikeouts and just two earned runs on five hits.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was definitely impressed with the kind of havoc Charlie Morton wreaked on the hill, jokingly saying after the game that the pitcher could stay in the majors until he’s 60.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com:

“He keeps going,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s just his stuff. That knack for throwing that curveball, he could pitch until he’s like 60 with that thing.”

Morton is turning heads of late. Although he is just 6-5 this season with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, Charlie Morton has turned it up this August. Since the start of the month, he has gone 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA across 25.1 innings of mound duty. He’s been especially fantastic over his last two starts.

Prior to his start against the Astros, Charlie Morton struck out 12 hitters and surrendered zero runs and only three hits in a 5-0 victory at home over the New York Mets on Aug. 16. Morton is clearly in the zone at the moment, and Snitker and the Braves hope that he will be able to sustain that, with Atlanta still chasing the Mets for the no. 1 spot in the National League East division.